Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news and charity single to Chris Moyles

18 December 2020, 17:41 | Updated: 18 December 2020, 17:46

The Celeb Juice star spoke to Chris Moyles about everything from Whitmore's baby news to his new charity single. Watch our video here.

Keith Lemon appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and it was ass delightful as ever.

Keef is a dear friend of the show so we had to have him on to talk about his charity cover of the Band Aid classic Do They Know It's Christmas.

But first things first; Chris wanted to ask the Celebrity Juice star about team captain Laura Whitmore's recent baby news with her husband and Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling!

Asked by a cheeky Moyles if he had anything to with it, the Leeds funnyman joked: "Do you know what? Every time I work with a lady, she gets up the duff. She gets pregnant. I don't know what it is!

"But no. I'm in a relationship at the moment, I've not touched Laura because we've been practicing social distancing and she has a fella Iain Stirling..."

Watch our interview with Keef above.

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show
Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Talking more seriously about his his charity single which is in aid of Crisis UK, Shelter, Unicef, Samaritans and the Trussell Trust, he said: "I've created a low-rent band here, I saw low rent in the fact that it's been created on phones and it cost nothing to make and it's for charity".

He added: "It's got some wonderful people on there, it's a cover of Do They Know It's Christmas [...] and if you could make my dream come true Christopher and make it a Christmas number 30, create some sort of campaign like you do sometimes at Christmas time with odd tunes..."

Watch the video for the track here:

