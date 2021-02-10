Josh Warrington reveals his pre-match vacuuming routine

The Leeds boxer spoke to The Chris Moyles Show ahead of his fight on Saturday and revealed his strange pre-match obsession.

Josh Warrington appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week ahead of his fight on Saturday.

The featherweight boxer is set to face off against Mauricio Lara this weekend and it looks to be a big one. Due to covid restrictions, there'll be no crowd at the match, but that's not only thing concerning Warrington this week...

Like all those involved in the fight, the Leeds lad is quarantining in a hotel, but he's missing one of his most important big pre-match routines.

"I requested for a hoover," he revealed. "I have my set routines and the week of a fight, I love to go around my house vacc'ing every room so it's all nice and fresh. It's just one of them OCD things."

Watch our interview with the boxer above.

Josh Warrington talks to Chris Moyles about his pre-match routine. Picture: Radio X

