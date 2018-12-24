Jamie Oliver's brussel sprouts recipe will convince the haters this Christmas

Jamie Oliver gives best brussel sprouts recipe on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch as the famous TV chef visits The Chris Moyles Show to prove the Christmas veg can taste great.

It's that time of year again where we'll be dusting off our posh plates and getting out the big baking trays in an attempt to make Christmas dinner this year.

So naturally, Jamie Oliver came in to visit The Chris Moyles Show to impart some wisdom and much needed cooking advice.

No matter how many years go by, there's still one question that keeps coming up for the telly chef: how do you make brussels sprouts taste decent?

We happen to love the stuff, but if you're still sprout shy, Jamie's got some awesome tips for you in our video.

Knowing the nation's desperation, he's offered not one but TWO ways to cook the veg.

Watch our video above to find out how.

