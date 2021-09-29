James tries the world's hottest sauce and it's hysterical

29 September 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 16:19

The Chris Moyles Show got sent in a fiery condiment and it's fair to say it's quite hot. Watch James suffer with the hot sauce in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show listeners are some of the best in the world as they're always sending in treats and pressies in for the team.

This week, Matt was sent in a condiment dubbed "the world's hottest sauce," which he referred to as "quite hot".

James is a big fan of space challenges, but Chris thought he'd dare him to try the sauce by bribing him with a fundraising mention for Chelsea, who's running The London Marathon this weekend.

Naturally, James had to do it for his girlfriend, but it's fair to say he felt the effects a little more than Matt did.

Watch James struggle with the effects of eating the fiery condiment in our video above!

Remind yourself of the time Dom was pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate.

