James opens his new adult Advent calendar on The Chris Moyles Show

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show open their individual Advent calendars, and some were more out there than others.

December is here, which means The Chris Moyles Show fulfil their annual tradition of opening up their Christmas Advent calendars.

This time, it was James' turn to get stuck into his special Advent calendar from Lovehoney, and it's fair to say it was extra special.

Watch James delve into what's behind doors one and two of his VERY grown-up calendar.

James opens his adult advent calendar on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

