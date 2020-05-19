Jack Whitehall wakes up girlfriend Roxy & talks THAT dodgy haircut to Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles is sure he knows Jack Whitehall's girlfriend, but she wasn't so convinced when the comedian woke her up this morning.

Jack Whitehall appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this morning to talk about how he's coping with life in lockdown.

The comedian, actor and presenter is currently living with his girlfriend Roxy Horner, who Chris reckons attended his birthday party.

The Radio X DJ revealed: "A few years ago I had birthday drinks in a pub and I’m 90% sure she was there," adding: "Yeah but I’ve got a funny feeling she won’t know. I think she went not knowing whose birthday drinks it was and probably not really caring. Technically, I feel I need to ‘fess up. I think - because it was a free bar – I’ve bought your mrs a few drinks and I just wanna ‘fess up now - it was nothing untoward."

Jack decided to wake up his sleeping girlfriend to ask if she had any idea who Chris Moyles was, and the answer was a resounding: "No!"

Jack Whitehall on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Jack's early wake up call may very well have been payback for the dodgy quarantine haircut Roxy gave him recently.

He explained on the show: "Yeah I am, and she cut my hair on Sunday and as you can see it was very severe. I secretly FaceTimed my actual hairdresser, I was like ‘what’s she done to me?’

"It was like a proper bald patch here where she attacked a little too vigorously, and I think I had a mullet for some time as well which she hadn’t told me about. She was like ‘I just like the fluffy bits at the back’ and I was like ‘that’s a mullet, you have to tell me if you’ve given me a mullet – that’s how hairdressing works, you tell them what you’ve done to the back of the head."

See the Bad Education star react to his fresh quarantine haircut here:

