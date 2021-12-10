Jack Whitehall goes to the gym with The Rock!

The comedian and actor has been telling Chris Moyles about his new friend - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Jack Whitehall has been telling Chris Moyles about his fitness regime... which involves going to the gym with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

"Yeah I would say I'm friends with The Rock," says Jack of his Jungle Cruise co-star. "I mean, we don't like hang out, but we're text friends."

The pair have even become gym buddies, but Jack is always careful to defer to The Rock's knowledge.

"The gym is definitely his domain," he says. "The one time I went in there, he'd set up all the machines. He'd taken out all of the weights, all of the pins, taken all the weights off all of the bars, so it was just the bars on the benches."

The bars on their own are heavy enough, and Jack was still wary of picking one up.

"I thought I'm not risking it, because if I can't lift up one of the bars and then get pinned under it without any weights on it, that's quite a tragic moment. And then The Rock has to come along and pick it up with one hand..."

Jack's latest film is Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Chris suggests that with such a hench celebrity friend, Jack could soon see himself in a Marvel movie.

He replied: "I've got to get the Marvel body first. My agent told me.

"He said, if you want to get cast in one of those movies, you've got to hit the gym. I said, Can I not get cast in the film first and then hit the gym... because I don't want to do a load of work and then not have a film?

"I want the contract signed, sealed and ready to go. And then I will do some exercise."

Jack Whitehall's new tour, How To Survive Family Holidays - Live, kicks off this weekend. See his website for more details: www.jackwhitehall.com

