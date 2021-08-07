Is this Dom's worst Joke Of The Week yet?

7 August 2021, 09:00

Dominic Byrne finds new levels of humour in his always popular weekly feature.

Hold on to your sides, because here comes hilarity.

It's time for Dom's Joke Of The Week. And this weekend, he's come up with an absolute, er, classic.

It's all dependent on some character-based comedy, which should set alarm bells ringing.

"You don't need to do the accent on the set up" sighs Chris.

Could this be the worst Joke Of The Week yet? Take a listen and see if this raises any titters.

Take a listen to the latest episode of The Chris Moyles Show Podcast

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

Chris Moyles tries to FREE DOM in Leicester Square

The Chris Moyles Show handcuffs Dom in Leicester Square

Chris Moyles and the team empty out Dom's bag

The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged!