Intern Danny has come up with a new game: Yeah!

Can Chris and the team score big on this fantastic new music quiz? Let's see.

Intern Danny is leaving The Chris Moyles Show at the end of this week, as he's off to pastures new.

As a parting gift, Danny has come up with a new audio music quiz, which he's calling YEAH!

Basically, if Danny crops the word "Yeah" out of a well-known song, can you name the tune?

Let's see how Chris, Pippa, James and Issy get on...