How to listen on-demand to the Chris Moyles show on Alexa!

14 March 2019, 13:07 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 13:13

If you have an Amazon Echo device, it's never been easier to listen to The Chris Moyles Show live, or on demand... All you have to do is ask!

If you’ve got an Echo device from Amazon you can now enable the Global Player skill which allows you to access more on Radio X

The latest update means you can catch up on any shows you’ve missed from the past seven days!

If you're not sure how to ask Alexa to play Radio X, or how to listen to The Chris Moyles Show from the other day on-demand, Chris and Dom will show you how in this informal yet informative video.

All you need to do is enable the skill on your device by saying

“Open Global Player”

or by visiting the skills store….

Once Global Player is open, just pick a show, choose a day and ask for it to play!

For example, if you want to hear Chris’s show from Wednesday you’d say…

“Alexa, ask Global Player to play Chris Moyles from Wednesday”

It’s as simple as that!

Just ask Global Player for the presenter and the day you want to hear

But remember you need to use the word “Alexa” at the beginning of your command.

If you want a bit more info on how you can listen via your echo device check out the handy instructional video made by Chris and Dom.

