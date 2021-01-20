Bez "can't believe" response to Get Buzzin' With Bez fitness videos

The Happy Mondays legend spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about his new fitness programme, which has been well received.

Bez has spoken to The Chris Moyles Show about the success of his Get Buzzin' With Bez show.

The Happy Mondays legend decided he wanted to get fit again and decided to take his fans along for the ride.

Asked when he last exercised, the Step On star revealed: "I used to be quite fit in my younger days [...] but I can safely say it's been about 2 and a half, 3 years since I've actually done anything."

On the response his videos have had so far, he exclaimed: "It was a terrible idea, but I can't believe how well it's been received up 'til now. It's captured the imaginations of people for some reason."

When Moyles joked that the maraca shaker should be dead, he responded: "Well I've had a few near misses, but I've learned from maybe one of them not to do it again!"

Bez talks Get Buzzin' With Bez on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Asked what his guilty pleasure in lockdown was, he said: "For me it was cider, because I'm living in Hereford at the moment. And we have some of the finest selections of cider you've ever tasted."

He added: "You can almost taste the spirituality in every glass. It's like having a bit of god every day."

On trying to reduce his sugar intake, he mused: "People say the gateway into drugs is cannabis and all that, but I actually think it's sugar and they get you from an early age.

"I remember when I was a kid I would do anything for sweets..."

