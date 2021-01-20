Bez "can't believe" response to Get Buzzin' With Bez fitness videos

20 January 2021, 17:19

The Happy Mondays legend spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about his new fitness programme, which has been well received.

Bez has spoken to The Chris Moyles Show about the success of his Get Buzzin' With Bez show.

The Happy Mondays legend decided he wanted to get fit again and decided to take his fans along for the ride.

Asked when he last exercised, the Step On star revealed: "I used to be quite fit in my younger days [...] but I can safely say it's been about 2 and a half, 3 years since I've actually done anything."

On the response his videos have had so far, he exclaimed: "It was a terrible idea, but I can't believe how well it's been received up 'til now. It's captured the imaginations of people for some reason."

When Moyles joked that the maraca shaker should be dead, he responded: "Well I've had a few near misses, but I've learned from maybe one of them not to do it again!"

Bez talks Get Buzzin' With Bez on The Chris Moyles Show
Bez talks Get Buzzin' With Bez on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Rowetta reveals Bez fancied her in her early Happy Mondays days

Asked what his guilty pleasure in lockdown was, he said: "For me it was cider, because I'm living in Hereford at the moment. And we have some of the finest selections of cider you've ever tasted."

He added: "You can almost taste the spirituality in every glass. It's like having a bit of god every day."

On trying to reduce his sugar intake, he mused: "People say the gateway into drugs is cannabis and all that, but I actually think it's sugar and they get you from an early age.

"I remember when I was a kid I would do anything for sweets..."

Watch the trailer for Get Buzzin' With Bez here!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris isn't convinced by James' life-hacks on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles loves Producer James' obvious life hacks

Dominic Byrne thought these lads were Sea Shanty singers

Dom actually thought these lads were sea shanty singers

This Chris Moyles Show fan's reaction to winning a competition is priceless

This competition winner's reaction on The Chris Moyles Show was amazing!
Ralf Little talks the Death in Paradise effect on The Chris Moyles Show

Ralf Little talks Death in Paradise phenomenon

Eddie Izzard talks about his gender identity on The Chris Moyles Show

Eddie Izzard doesn't mind if you get her pronouns wrong

News

Latest On Radio X

Blur in November 1994

QUIZ: Can you name these Blur songs from one line?

Quizzes

The Smiths in 1985: Johnny Marr, Morrissey, Mike Joyce and Andy Rourke

10 songs that ended an era... or began a new one

Features

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones Hard rock 2019

The Rolling Stones to release branded chocolate bars?

The Rolling Stones

The late Motörhead frontman Lemmy and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters' No Son Of Mine is homage to Motörhead’s Lemmy

Foo Fighters

Greatest double albums

The best double albums of all time

Features

Damon Albarn in Tokyo, November 1994

Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?

Blur