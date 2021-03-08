The Chris Moyles show had Swear Bars sent in

8 March 2021, 17:31

By Radio X

In this week's Dom's letter's segment, The Chris Moyles Show team were sent in some very rude chocolate bars.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show kicked off with a bang!

James and the team behind Swear Bars sent in a host of chocolates with a difference in to Dom's letters... and it's fair to say they had an impact.

Watch them unbox their risqué chocolate bars in our video above.

Check out some of their amazing creations at Instagram.com/swearbarsuk.

The Chris Moyles show had Swear Bars sent in. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

