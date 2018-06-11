Guess Who Chris Moyles Has In The World Cup Sweepstake!

11 June 2018, 14:56

Dom is NOT impressed by the results of the Radio X office sweepstake...

Chris has just discovered which team he’s got in the office World Cup sweepstake and let’s just say Dom’s not impressed…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware that the World Cup is (ahem) kicking off this Thursday 14 June.

In preparation, the Radio X office has organised a sweepstake to make things a little more exciting.

Dom and James don’t seem too excited about the teams they’ve drawn. Chris, on the other hand is pretty happy.

As a Leeds United fan, it’s about time Chris had some luck when it comes to football.

Watch the video above to see which team he got- and he SWEARS it wasn’t a fix.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

World Cup Sweepstake

Guess Who Chris Moyles Has In The World Cup Sweepstake!

Robert De Niro on Donald Trump

WATCH: Chris Moyles Responds To Robert De Niro

The 10,000 Giveaway!

So Chris Moyles Gave Away £10,000 This Week…

Chris loses his rag

Chris Loses His Rag With People Staring Through The Window

Muse, 2017

What Is Plug In Baby By Muse Actually About?

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast