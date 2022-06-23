The Chris Moyles Show's Radio X flags are headed to Glastonbury! Here's how to find them

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Moyles and the gang have assigned their special Radio X flags to listeners who'll be waving them at Glastonbury this year. Find out where they plan to meet.

It's Glastonbury weekend and after a three year wait and two postponements, the world's most famous festival is back in business.

Naturally, that means The Chris Moyles Show had to make up some special Radio X flags to be waved proudly at the Somerset festival AND assign them to lucky listeners to wave them.

Take a look at our video above, see the flag designs below and find out when and where you can find them at the festival.

These Radio X flags are heading to Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Radio X

The lucky flag-bearers and Radio X super-fans have been tasked with meeting together just ahead of Noel Gallagher's set at the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 19.15.

Our very own jam-eater James will be there too, so we can't wait to catch a glimpse of them all ahead of the former Oasis rocker's set and Paul McCartney's headline performance after.

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

