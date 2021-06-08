Emma Bunton was "devastated" when she lost the role of Bianca in Eastenders

By Radio X

The Spice Girl re-lived her acting ambitions with Chris Moyles and revealed she was "dying" for another Spice Girls reunion.

Emma Bunton told Chris Moyles how she was devastated after she failed to score the role of Bianca Jackson from Eastenders.

The Spice Girls singer previously auditioned for the role, which was eventually played by Patsy Palmer, and recalled how lucky she was not to get it although she was gutted at the time.

Asked what was the plan before joining the band, the 45-year-old singer replied: "I would have liked to go to uni, but two weeks before that [...] was the EastEnders audition for Bianca and I got down to the last three. Yeah and I was devastated that I didn't get that, but of course it was fate as I met the girls and had the audition two weeks later."

Asked if the Spice Girls have plans to play any more dates, she said: "Nearer the end of the run, we started talking about doing some more and then lockdown happened, which is such a shame."

"I'm dying to do it again," she added. "I mean it was just so special and especially now we've all got kids. Them watching us was just so special."

Emma Bunton and Patsy Palmer in 1995. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Tim Roney/Getty Images

