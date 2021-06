Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour

By Radio X

The comedian spoke to fellow Radio X DJ about the pandemic, his career highlights and his upcoming Electric tour. Find out when you can see him live.

Ed Gamble is set to embark on a huge stand-up tour next year, so who better to talk to about it than his fellow Radio X presenter Chris Moyles?

The comedian, presenter and Taskmaster alum appeared on the show this week to discuss everything from his huge dates - which kick off in February - to the moment he'd realised he'd developed a BBQ-ing obsession during the pandemic.

Watch our interview to find out more.

Tickets for Ed Gamble's 2022 Electric tour are available to book now

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour. Picture: Radio X

See Ed Gamble's Electric tour dates for 2022:

FEBRUARY

3 FEB 2022: LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

4 FEB 2022: BIRMINGHAM TOWN HALL

5 FEB 2022: MARGATE WINTER GARDENS

6 FEB 2022: BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION

9 FEB 2022: WATFORD PALACE THEATRE

10 FEB 2022: LONDON HACKNEY EMPIRE

11 FEB 2022: LONDON HACKNEY EMPIRE

12 FEB 2022: LONDON HACKNEY EMPIRE

13 FEB 2022: EXETER GREAT HALL

16 FEB 2022: GUILDFORD G LIVE

17 FEB 2022: ABERDEEN TIVOLI THEATRE

18 FEB 2022: DURHAM GALA THEATRE

19 FEB 2022: DUNDEE WHITEHALL THEATRE

20 FEB 2022: EDINBURGH KINGS THEATRE

23 FEB 2022: YORK GRAND OPERA HOUSE

24 FEB 2022: HARROGATE THEATRE ROYAL HALL

25 FEB 2022: DURHAM GALA THEATRE

26 FEB 2022: NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE & OPERA HOUSE

27 FEB 2022: BEDFORD CORN EXCHANGE

MARCH

3 MAR 2022: KINGS LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

4 MAR 2022: LINCOLN ENGINE SHED

5 MAR 2022: BUXTON OPERA HOUSE

6 MAR 2022: LEAMINGTON SPA ROYAL SPA CENTRE

9 MAR 2022: SOUTHEND PALACE THEATRE

13 MAR 2022: SALFORD LOWRY LYRIC THEATRE

17 MAR 2022: CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

18 MAR 2022: LOUGHBOROUGH TOWN HALL

19 MAR 2022: IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE

20 MAR 2022: NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE

23 MAR 2022: HAYES BECK THEATRE

24 MAR 2022: PETERBOROUGH THE CRESSET

25 MAR 2022: HULL CITY HALL

26 MAR 2022: SCUNTHORPE BATHS HALLS

27 MAR 2022: DUNSTABLE THE GROVE THEATRE

31 MAR 2022: YEOVIL WESTLANDS

APRIL

1 APR 2022: POOLE LIGHTHOUSE

2 APR 2022: PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL

3 APR 2022: BASINGSTOKE THE ANVIL

6 APR 2022: CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

7 APR 2022: BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

8 APR 2022: GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM

9 APR 2022: BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

10 APR 2022: CREWE LYCEUM THEATRE

13 APR 2022: DORKING HALLS

14 APR 2022: BRIGHTON DOME

15 APR 2022: CARDIFF'S ST DAVID'S HALL

16 APR 2022: BATH FORUM

17 APR 2022: SWINDON WYVERN THEATRE

19 APR 2002: SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

20 APR 2022: LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

21 APR 2022: MIDDLESBROUGH TOWN HALL

22 APR 2022: LEEDS CITY VARIETIES

23 APR 2022: OXFORD PLAYHOUSE

Ed Gamble's 2022 Electric tour is available to book now