The chaos has returned… The Chris Moyles Show team have spent yet another afternoon in the pub for a special charity podcast... here's how you can listen - or watch!

The chaos has returned…and this year it’s going up a level! The Chris Moyles Show has taken to the pub, all in the name of raising money for charity, again!

Ever wondered what a conversation over some pints, would sound like between the Radio X titans that are Chris Moyles and Johnny Vaughan? Well, wonder no more!

Plus throw in legendary Kasabian main man Serge Pizzorno, some pints, singalongs and much, much more! This year's Chris Moyles Show Pubcast for Global’s Make Some Noise is an unforgettable one.

So settle down with a few beverages of your own (these ones don’t have to be alcoholic) and enjoy it as events unfold!

Find out how to download it below....

How to download The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2023

This year, you can choose how much you donate: £40, £30, £20, £10, £5. Everyone who texts will receive the Pubcast… but what’s is worth to you?

To donate £40.. text PUB40 to 83936

To donate £30.. text PUB30 to 83936

To donate £20… text PUB20 to 83936

To donate £10… text PUB10 to 83936

To donate £5… text PUB5 to 83936

Your chosen voluntary donation from each text supports Radio X’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

Remember you've got until 23:59 on Wednesday 25th October 2023.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered, we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take your voluntary donation, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Contains mature content – you must be 18 or over. UK mobile only. Full Terms and Conditions for The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast are available here.

For overseas listeners, you won’t be able to receive the Pubcast via text. However, you can buy the Pubcast here: https://globalsmakesomenoise.myshopify.com/collections/radio-x

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.