Download The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2021

The Chris Moyles Show team once again spent an afternoon in the pub for a special charity podcast... complete with a surprise celebrity guest. Find out how to get your hands on it and help us raise money for Global's Make Some Noise.

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast is BACK for 2021!

Each year Chris and the team selflessly take themselves to a pub to drink booze, all in the name of charity. Last year - like many people - they got smashed on Zoom instead, but now they are BACK in the natural habitat of the pub!

This year’s special guest is Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder – who became a big fan of the skittle bomb.

It’s been recorded and is ready for you NOW!

To hear this year’s Pubcast and to support Global’s Make Some Noise… we’re giving you the option to donate what you can: £20, £10 or £5.

To donate £5… text PUB5 to 83936

To donate £10… text PUB10 to 83936

To donate £20… text PUB20 to 83936

Your chosen voluntary donation from each text supports Global’s Make Some Noise.

You’ve got until 23:59 on Sunday 10th October to send your text.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises money for our charity and automatically take your voluntary donation, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Contains mature content – you must be 18 or over. UK mobile only. Full terms and conditions here

For overseas listeners, you won’t be able to receive the Pubcast via text. However, you can buy the Pubcast here

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

