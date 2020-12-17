Chris Moyles' Double Prize Dump on your Doorstep was doubly epic!

The Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag saw not one but TWO vans of prizes stationed at Leicester Square. Find out where Chris and Pippa were headed.

The Chris Moyles Prize Dump On Your Doorstep returned this Thursday 17 December - and this time there was an awesome twist

The Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag saw not one, but TWO vans full of prizes in Leicester Square ready to drive to wherever the lucky winners lived.

Chris Moyles was behind the wheel in one van with Dom in the back, and Pippa was set to drive the other van full of goodies with James as her road trip buddy.

Unbelievably both Chris and Pippa were sent to opposite ends of the same place!

Watch our video to find out where they went and see their priceless reactions.

The Chris Moyles Show's Double Prize Dump was doubly epic! Picture: Radio X

