Chris Moyles' Double Prize Dump on your Doorstep was doubly epic!

17 December 2020, 17:57

The Prize Double Dump On Your Doorstep with Green Flag saw not one but TWO vans of prizes stationed at Leicester Square. Find out where Chris and Pippa were headed.

The Chris Moyles Prize Dump On Your Doorstep returned this Thursday 17 December - and this time there was an awesome twist

Chris Moyles was behind the wheel in one van with Dom in the back, and Pippa was set to drive the other van full of goodies with James as her road trip buddy.

Unbelievably both Chris and Pippa were sent to opposite ends of the same place!

Watch our video to find out where they went and see their priceless reactions.

The Chris Moyles Show's Double Prize Dump was doubly epic!
Re-live the moment Dom was pranked by Prize Dump winner Nick:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast here:

Chris Moyles Show play the reverse word game singing special

The reverse game singing special had us in stitches

Pablo Escobar's son talks to The Chris Moyles Show in summer 2020

When Pablo Escobar's son appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles holds a stuffed toy version of himself

The Chris Moyles Show's festive stuffed toys are pretty disturbing
Dom gets pranked into trying the world's hottest chilli chocolate on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's pranked into eating the world's hottest chilli chocolate
Chris Moyles brings out Dominic The Donkey for 2020

Chris Moyles kicks off Christmas 2020 with Dominick The Donkey!

