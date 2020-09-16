Dom's Big Slot supermarket celeb spots are amazing!

16 September 2020, 16:58

This week Dom challenged Chris and the team to guess which celebrities he'd bumped into while doing a spot of shopping... sort of.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom introduced another game for his Big Slot and things got showbiz!

He challenged Chris and the team to guess which three celebrities he 'bumped' into in the supermarket, with them asking as many questions as they wanted.

Watch our video to find out what went on.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Roy Walker returns for Carpark Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show

Roy Walker returns for Car Park Catchphrase on The Chris Moyles Show
Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show

Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles
John Cleese reveals to Chris Moyles the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

John Cleese reveals the Fawlty Towers moment he hates

Is Chris Moyles too angry for Gino's too show?

Gino D'Acampo thinks Chris Moyles is too aggressive for Family Fortunes!
Lee Mack fulfils Chris Moyles Soccer Aid entrance dare and secures his £1K donation

Lee Mack secures Chris Moyles' £1k Soccer Aid pledge after Chesney Hawkes entrance music dare

Latest On Radio X

Morrissey on stage with The Smiths in 1986

Who was The Smiths' The Boy With The Thorn In His Side about?

The Smiths

Catatonia's Cerys Matthews, The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan, Skunk Anansie's Skin and Elastica's Justine Frischmann

The Most Iconic Female-Fronted Bands Of The 90s

Features

Damon Albarn of Blur performs live at British Summer Time 2015 at Hyde Park

Damon Albarn on Blur: "I can’t wait to sing Parklife again"

Blur

Former Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Noel Gallagher

Bonehead appears to react to Noel Gallagher's anti-mask comments

Oasis

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan reflects on split: "I was probably the toxic one in the relationship"

Tom Grennan

Arctic Monkeys in 2006

These Arctic Monkeys photos make us nostalgic for the 00s

Arctic Monkeys