Dominic Byrne meets some nudists for his 50th birthday!

10 November 2022, 17:30 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 17:31

The team have given Dom a "50 at 50" challenge: one involving naturists....

10th November 2022 is Dominic Byrne's 50th birthday and Toby Tarrant and the team have been celebrating in the usual style.

Aside from the usual Dom-centric gifts - Bono's autobiography, a vintage copy of Playboy from 1972 - there was one last surprise for The Chris Moyles Show's intrepid newsreader.

Toby, Pippa and James are giving Dom a "50 at 50" challenge - 50 things that Dom has never tried before that he should experience within the next year.

So here's Simon and Helen Berriman, two genuine naturists, who have given Dom an open invitation to come and join them at the Naturist Foundation in Brockenhurst, the country's biggest venue of its kind... when the weather gets better, of course.

