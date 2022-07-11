Dom got married at the weekend

By Radio X

Our favourite newsreader tied the knot with his other half on the weekend and Chris Moyles and the gang were invited! Find out what went down here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the weekend, our favourite slap-head did something very special and married his other half.

What's even better is Chris, Pippa and James were all invited down to celebrate at their reception, which included Chelsea catching the bouquet!

Watch Dom, Chris and the team relive the magic moments of the night here.

Listen to the latest from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.