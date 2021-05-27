Dom goes to the casino ahead of Car Roulette

By Radio X

It's almost time for Chris Moyles and the gang to give away a car thanks Motorpoint! But where will Dom start on the huge roulette wheel tomorrow? There's only one way to find out.

Friday 28 May will see The Chris Moyles Show bring back the epic Car Roulette!

Each day this week, a lucky listener has been given the chance to win a car thanks to Motorpoint on the world's largest static roulette wheel.

Each number has been assigned to a listener this week and this Friday will see Dom ride the giant wheel in an electric car which will eventually run out of charge.

Whatever number the car stops at will be the listener who wins a 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 5 Door Hatchback, plus £250!

The stage is set, but all Dom needs to do is decide where to start his car on the massive roulette wheel. And what better way for him to decide than by heading to a real-life casino and spinning a ball on a regular sized roulette wheel?

Watch Dom spin the ball with "fun John" and find out what number he'll start the car on!

Watch the moment Chris and Dom chose the perfect car for the job:

We sent Chris and Dom to @Motorpoint to pick the prize car for Radio X Car Roulette! This is how they got on… #Motorpoint Posted by Radio X on Friday, May 21, 2021

