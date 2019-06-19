Dom actually fell for Chris Moyles' "Twix Brothers" advert prank

Chris managed to convince Dom that the story in the Twix advert about warring brothers was real, and he totally believed him.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show... talked turned to chocolates, which reminded Dom of the time Chris told him about the the tale of the Twix brothers.

The story of the warring siblings and decided to make the left and right Twix bars in separate factories almost sounded link a fairytale... which makes sense if you've watched the Twix advertising campaign it was dreamt up for!

Watch Dom realise just how gullible he's been in our video above.

