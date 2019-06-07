WATCH: Chris Moyles’ dodgy eye came back and it was hilarious

7 June 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 17:51

Earlier this week, the Radio X DJ grappled with his first ever stye. Unfortunately, it came back with a vengeance.

This week saw Chris Moyles wake up to a stye in his eye.

After being reassured by the team, unfortunately the dodgy eye came back with a vengeance.

Ever helpful, the listeners texted and called in to give Chris some words of advice.

We even had professional on the phone, who suggested some eye lubricant... But Chris was a real baby when it came to letting Pippa and the team help him!

Watch our video to see Chris Moyles deal with his ailment above.

Watch Moyles dissect a listener's drawing of the team:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast below:

