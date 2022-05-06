Dick and Dom play Celebrity Two Word Tango on The Chris Moyles Show

The legendary kids TV personalities are taking Dick and Dom in Da Bangalow Live for a 20th anniversary tout. Watch them catch up with Chris Moyles and the team.

Dick and Dom are BACK and it's making everyone feel really nostalgic.

The pals are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow with live tour dates and stopped in on Chris Moyles and the team to chat about it.

Naturally, we couldn't have them on without playing Celebrity Two Word Tango, since Chris and the team have nicked it for years!

Watch the children's TV legends play their celebrity-based word game in our video above.

Tickets for Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live are on sale now.

See the Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

Thurs 22nd NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre

Fri 23rd BIRMINGHAM – Town Hall

Sat 24th READING – Hexagon

Sun 25th CARDIFF – New Theatre

OCTOBER

Sat 1st HIGH WYCOMBE – Wycombe Swan

Sun 2nd PORTSMOUTH – Guildhall

Wed 5th IPSWICH – Regent Theatre

Thurs 6th SHEFFIELD – o2 Academy

Fri 7th BRADFORD – St. Georges Hall

Sat 8th CROYDON – Ashcroft Theatre

Sun 9th NOTTINGHAM – Theatre Royal

Thurs 13th FROME – Cheese & Grain

Fri 14th WOKING – New Victoria Theatre

NOVEMBER

Wed 2nd SOUTHEND – Cliffs Pavilion

