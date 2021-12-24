The Darkness perform an acoustic version of Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)

Merry Christmas! Let's get the festive season off to a cracking start with an exclusive version of an all-time festive classic.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show was visited by Justin Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor of The Darkness for a bit of festive fun.

The trio performed a fantastic acoustic version of their 2003 classic Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End). The lads were tucked upin the specially-made "Xmas bedroom" set, which was created for the Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special.

Watch the exclusive video above

Justin also gave us an insight into the making of this festive favourite, concerning the rather risqué lyrics.

As Chris noted, "The children amongst us will smile as the song has the word "bells" in it and also has the word "end" in it... but not a lot of people will know that it also has the words "ring" and then maybe a little bit later, the world "peace".

Justin revealed: "One of the great things is... you know when you're simplifying the backing vocal part because you can't have everybody doing ever syllable?

"So 'bells end' when the children were singing it had to be 'bell end' unfortunately, because we had to get rid of the 's'... It was getting too messy for the engineers to mix!

"And then 'ring in peace'... that was getting too messy, so they had to sing 'bell end' and 'ring peace'."

Think on that as you enjoy this slice of seasonal gold. Merry Christmas!