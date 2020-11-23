The Chris Moyles Show's charity (Chris)tmas socks sell out in one show

23 November 2020, 13:17 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 13:27

The limited edition, specially-made branded socks were made with all proceeds going towards Global's Make Some Noise charity.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, things kicked off to a festive start with Chris and the team selling specially-made Christmas socks for a very good cause; Global's Make Some Noise Charity.

Just after 9am, Moyles released the limited edition items and as ever our faithful listeners did not disappoint. Watch what happened when the winter warmers went on sale and just how quickly they sold out!

Watch them go like hotcakes in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show's Christmas socks sell out in one show
The Chris Moyles Show's Christmas socks sell out in one show. Picture: Radio X

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X’s very own charity, raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities. Your donation to our Emergency Appeal will help support people experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

A huge thank you for supporting Global’s Make Some Noise.

