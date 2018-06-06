Chris Tries To Distract Dom With Some Rude Words

Dom seems to have some “explicit content” floating above his head… WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Chris often likes to distract Dom while he’s reading the news.

As you undoubtedly know, he loves a classic fart noise, but this time Chris has come up with a new way to make Dom’s job slightly more interesting.

The lovely new Radio X studio has a nice big screen in it for when the team FaceTime guests. Watch above as Chris uses the screen for a much more creative purpose.

Personally, we think Dom took it pretty well. He’s definitely learnt how to roll with the punches (and the expletives)!