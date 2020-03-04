VIDEO: Chris Moyles pranks Jack Wood over his Elbow and Guy Garvey tattoo

4 March 2020, 16:08 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 16:11

Chris and the team asked the Elbow frontman to pen his signature and the title of band's fifth album for Jack's tattoo... Or did they?

This week, Jack Wood stopped by to show off his Elbow tattoo, which he has Chris and the team to thank for.

The story goes that Jack asked the team to get Guy Garvey to sign his signature alongside the title of the band's fifth album, Build a Rocket Boys!

Naturally, the One Day Like This singer obliged, and he wrote out the album name in his penmanship as well as his signature so Jack could get it inked on his arm.

Jack was pretty chuffed about it... until Chris told him he actually wrote it out himself.

Watch our video above to find out what really went down.

It's not the first time Moyles and the team have pulled a huge prank on a fellow Radio X-er.

Remind yourself of the time they'd convinced Matt that he'd killed his pet turtle:

