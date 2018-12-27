What The Chris Moyles Show team got each other this Christmas...

27 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 12:20

Chris and the team got each other some lovely presents this year and they were VERY fitting.

Chris and the team got into the festive mood this year and gave each other some great Christmas presents.

Needless to say, some of them are pretty spot on... Chris isn't convinced by his Yankee Candle though!

Watch them exchange gifts in our video above.

To be fair, some of these presents are pretty good.

We're pretty sure James got stitched up with his book on being a husband!

James and Pippa open Christmas presents on The Chris Moyles Show
James and Pippa open Christmas presents on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Watch Nick Knowles sing Driving Home For Christmas with Chris and Dom:

