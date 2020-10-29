Chris Moyles joins stars paying tribute to Bobby Ball

29 October 2020, 12:05 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 12:55

Cannon And Ball, launching series 2 of their Saturday night ITV show in 1980
Cannon And Ball, launching series 2 of their Saturday night ITV show in 1980. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

The Radio X presenter has joined legends from the world of comedy in remembering the Cannon & Ball who died yesterday.

Chris Moyles has paid tribute to the late Bobby Ball, saying meeting the comedian was a "genuine highlight of my life".

It was announced this morning (29 October) that Ball - real name Robert Harper - had died aged 76 after testing positive for COVID-19. Moyles was just one of many stars of TV and comedy who have given their appreciation for the comedian.

Announcing the news on his Radio X show, Chris said: "This is heart-breaking. I can't believe it. I'm really upset we've lost Bobby.

"I used to see them in panto. I had a little pair of red braces and used to go 'Rock On Tommy' and all that. I absolutely adored them as a double act. I thought Bobby was just brilliant.

"It feels like literally a couple of months ago were were talking to him. I'm gutted.

"If you still think COVID-19 is a hoax and a myth and wearing masks is some kind of thing against your personal choices... see, we've lost Bobby Ball now."

"God bless Bobby Ball, rest in peace and love to all his family and friends."

Moyles ended this morning's show by playing Cannon & Ball's theme song, Together We'll Be OK.

In a tweet, Chris said "Rest In Peace Bobby Ball. Thank you for making me laugh since I was a young lad with my red braces on impersonating you.

"Was a genuine highlight of my life getting to speak to you."

Bobby was one half of the comedy duo Cannon & Ball with Tommy Cannon aka Thomas Derbyshire. Cannon led the tributes to the star, using his partner's catchphrase: "Rock on, my good friend, I can't believe this, I'm devastated."

Ball died at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning (28 October) after being admitted for test due to breathing difficulties.

Cannon & Ball started their career in clubland, before becoming mainstays of TV in the early 1980s with their own, top-rated show on ITV. They even made a feature film, The Boys In Blue, in 1982.

Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball in their feature film, The Boys In Blue (1982)
Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball in their feature film, The Boys In Blue (1982). Picture: Keystone/Getty Images

In later years, Bobby Ball starred in sitcoms such as Last of the Summer Wine, Benidorm and Not Going Out, where he played Lee Mack's dad.

Cannon and Ball both took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2005, leading Declan Donnelly to tweet that Bobby was "one of my absolute favourite performers growing up and one of our favourite ever camp mates".

Other stars have been paying tribute to the comedian, including Bobby Davro, who admired Ball for being "Able to make you laugh one minute and make you cry the next."

Les Dennis said that Ball was "a true entertainer with real funny bones".

Comedian Jason Manford said "The comedy community is a poorer place without him. #RockOn."

