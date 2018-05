Chris Moyles Is Hilarious Ranting At This Competition Winner!

Here’s why you should be on your toes if you ever get a call from the Radio X Breakfast Show.

Fraser won a very nice trip to win three nights at a five star hotel Biarritz in the South Of France.

However, Chris was put out by the fact Fraser wasn’t paying attention when he picked up his phone.

Chris takes the opportunity to take the mickey beautifully…