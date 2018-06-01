Chris Loses His Rag With People Staring Through The Window

If you’re ever on a tour of the Global building, beware…

The Radio X studio is just one of many in the Global building. Like the other studios, it has a nice big window where passers-by can stare in.

This, coupled with the fact that there are often tours around the different stations makes for a very angry Chris.

He’s already tried sending Pippa out to send people away but as we all know, she’s just far too polite.

If it happens again Chris is going to have no other option but to pull an Elton John-level meltdown.

Of course, Chris is no stranger to a good ol’ rant. Watch here as Chris gets particularly riled about an inattentive competition winner.