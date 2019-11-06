VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Chris "Kammy" Kamara reveal I’m A Celeb prank

6 November 2019, 12:26 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 13:07

The football legend has cleared up rumours he's set for the Jungle as “leaked video” is revealed as Chris Moyles prank.

The clocks have gone back and the cold dark nights are drawing in, which means it’s almost time for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Everyone from Caitlin Kenner to Ian Wright has been tipped to feature on the reality competition, which will see one celeb crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Now, Chris Kamara has cleared up the rumours and confirmed that he will not be appearing in this year’s I'm A Celeb on the Chris Moyles Show.

Last week a “leaked” video surfaced online showing Kammy being repeatedly referred to as “Kenny” by a “director” while filming in a green screen studio wearing clothes resembling the iconic jungle outfit.

The video caused speculation online and in the media that he was heading into the jungle, with Kammy telling Chris that even his own son was fooled, saying: “Even my son said ‘what’s going on dad?’”

The pair revealed that the video was in fact a prank by The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, with a longer version of the video revealing Chris Moyles as the “director”.

Kammy confirmed to listeners “I’m definitely not going in. I’ve got an album to promote!”

Watch our video above to see what Chris and Kammy got up to.

Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank!
Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank! Picture: Radio X

Kammy is also promoting his brand new Christmas song ‘Here’s to Christmas’ - which received its first ever radio airplay on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning.

Unsurprisingly, since its first play, fans are already calling for it to get to Christmas No.1 on Twitter.

Watch Chris Kamara talk to Chris Moyles about his Emmerdale cameo:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Stephen Graham talks about his role in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman

VIDEO: Stephen Graham reveals how he got The Irishman role

Toby Tarrant took a Birthday pee pee in his wash basket

VIDEO: Toby's birthday trip to the wash basket was something else!
WhatsApp the Radio X studio

Contact Radio X presenters on WhatsApp

Toby loses to it Pippa's impression of Lorraine Kelly

Toby loses it at Pippa's Lorraine Kelly impression

James explains why he's a long way off from Boyfriend of The Year

VIDEO: James is not winning a Boyfriend of the Year Award any time soon

Latest On Radio X

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Quizzes

Former One Direction star Harry Styles

Harry Styles for Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Foo Fighters

LISTEN: Foo Fighters share new B-sides and rarities EP 02050525

Foo Fighters

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance announce more live comeback shows

Crowds at The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017

When will successful entrants of Glastonbury's 2020 ticket ballot be contacted?

Glastonbury Festival

Kurt Cobain goes stage-diving in Frankfurt, November 1991

Rock star fireworks! When things kick off in the music world

Features