VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Chris "Kammy" Kamara reveal I’m A Celeb prank

The football legend has cleared up rumours he's set for the Jungle as “leaked video” is revealed as Chris Moyles prank.

The clocks have gone back and the cold dark nights are drawing in, which means it’s almost time for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Everyone from Caitlin Kenner to Ian Wright has been tipped to feature on the reality competition, which will see one celeb crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Now, Chris Kamara has cleared up the rumours and confirmed that he will not be appearing in this year’s I'm A Celeb on the Chris Moyles Show.

Last week a “leaked” video surfaced online showing Kammy being repeatedly referred to as “Kenny” by a “director” while filming in a green screen studio wearing clothes resembling the iconic jungle outfit.

The video caused speculation online and in the media that he was heading into the jungle, with Kammy telling Chris that even his own son was fooled, saying: “Even my son said ‘what’s going on dad?’”

The pair revealed that the video was in fact a prank by The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, with a longer version of the video revealing Chris Moyles as the “director”.

Kammy confirmed to listeners “I’m definitely not going in. I’ve got an album to promote!”

Watch our video above to see what Chris and Kammy got up to.

Chris Kamara and Chris Moyles reveal I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here prank! Picture: Radio X

Kammy is also promoting his brand new Christmas song ‘Here’s to Christmas’ - which received its first ever radio airplay on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X this morning.

Unsurprisingly, since its first play, fans are already calling for it to get to Christmas No.1 on Twitter.

@RadioX Start a campaign to get Chris Kamara to Christmas No.1. — Emma Powell (@emmapowell2210) November 6, 2019

Watch Chris Kamara talk to Chris Moyles about his Emmerdale cameo: