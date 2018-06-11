Chris Freestyles His Own Version The Final Countdown

11 June 2018, 20:03

Chris has rediscovered one of his favourite apps, Superpads, which lets you play along with your favourite songs…

The mobile app Superpads lets you download songs and play along using virtual instruments.

Chris, being a slight music geek, can’t get enough of this app. So he’s decided to test Dom’s song knowledge using the elements of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’.

Watch Chris play along with his own version of the 80’s classic.

This isn’t the first time Dom’s music knowledge has been on point. Watch here as he surprises Chris with some specialist knowledge.

The Chris Moyles Show is on Radio X every weekday morning from 6.30am.

