Chris & Dom Can't Get Over Your Competition Queries

14 June 2018, 16:22

The Chris Moyles Show announced an awesome new competiton, but the listeners just had a few questions...

Free stuff. Everyone loves it. Whether it's full on cash, a holiday or some digital swag, who doesn't fancy winning a competition or two?

But when Chris broke the news about a chance to win a BBQ, a brand new TV, £1000 a Playstation 4 and much more, the Radio X listeners didn't take it at face value, oh no!

Your texts came in thick and fast, and you wanted to know everything from whether it was a gas or coal BBQ to if you'd win a Playstation 4 or PS4 pro.

No flies on you lot!

See some of the best listener questions in our video above.

