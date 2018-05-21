Chris cracks up at this GENIUS "Toby Lerone"

Chris is back off holiday and has started the week in style with this AMAZING prank...

You may have noticed that Chris Moyles has been on holiday for the past two weeks, but FEAR NOT, he's back on air and has hit the ground running... with a couple of GREAT Toby Lerones.

Don't know what we're talking about? Well, listeners to the show have been contacting OTHER radio stations around the country with requests and shout-outs for a people with - shall we say - unusual names.

The final one in this clip is perhaps the greatest one yet!