Chris Is Confused About The New Harry Styles Gucci Ad

“Nothing screams Gucci more than Harry Styles holding a chicken.”

Gucci have released the video for their latest campaign featuring Harry Styles.

As the new face of Gucci's Tailoring Collection– it seems like an obvious step to release an advert to let everyone know.

What's less obvious, however, is why they chose to include a chicken in the video. Set in a North London chip shop, the whole thing is pretty bizarre.

Watch Chris and Dom's bewilderment at the whole thing.