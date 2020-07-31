WATCH: Chris Moyles bought James a shirt and it's absolutely hilarious

See James try on the fetching shirt Chris bought for him months ago.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Chris remembered that he bought James a very loud shirt before lockdown.

Unfortunately for James... the shirt was still in the building, so the team insisted he go and try it on.

The cheetah-printed number wasn't quite James' size or style, but it's fair to say he got quite comfortable in it by the end!

Watch our video above to see him try on the slinky number!

Chris Moyles got a shirt for James and it was makeover time. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast: