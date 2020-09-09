Cat Deeley confirms details of SMTV Live reunion to Chris Moyles

The British presenter has talked about the special reunion documentary with Ant and Dec, which will be out at the end of the year, and revealed there were tears on set.

Cat Deeley has confirmed that there will be an SMTV Live reunion and revealed a bit of what to expect from the show.

The British presenter - who has spent much of the last decade Stateside spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this morning and shared details about reviving the Saturday morning breakfast show with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Asked by Chris Moyles if the much loved programme was definitely coming back, she replied: "I can confirm… you are on air… yes."

The So You Think You Can Dance presenter added: "We have filmed a documentary, it’s going to be aired at the end of the year. We went back to the studio where we did it. They rebuilt the set. We all cried. I walked in and they were doing their interview and Dec was crying and I was like 'ok you’re crying' and then at the end of my interview I was like [sobs] 'waaah!'"

Cat Deeley confirms SMTV Live reunion to The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

The 43 year old added: "We all have a bit of a cry, we take the mickey out of each other, it’s very, very, very cute. I actually got a text message from Ant yesterday saying he’s seen the first cut and they cried watching it too. So hopefully there wasn’t too much of the first show in it otherwise he would be crying at how appallingly bad we were, we were rubbish!"

Watch Ant and Dec surprise Chris Moyles on his birthday in the dark:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: