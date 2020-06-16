"Can Dom put a quiche up his bottom?" is the best Pubcast question ever!

16 June 2020, 16:24 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 16:27

A fan wrote in to The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast last week and asked a question that no one was expecting!

Last week The Chris Moyles Show took part in their annual Pubcast for Global's Make Some Noise charity, but this time there was a bit of a twist.

With lockdown measures still in place and the pubs still closed, Chris and the team all took part in the chat straight from their own homes.

With no one policing their measures, and with the show going out live for the first time ever, it's fair to say things got lively VERY quickly.

But it wasn't just Chris and the team who got slightly out of hand, with listeners sending in their questions live on the show.

One particularly bizarre question from a listener saw Dom quizzed as to whether he could stick a quiche up his bottom!

Watch Chris and the team dissect it all in our video above!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Liam Gallagher performs in Vienna in 2020

Liam Gallagher has developed a "bamboo fetish" in lockdown

Liam Gallagher

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast LIVE!

See UNSEEN footage from The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast LIVE!

Dominic Byrne gets quizzed about the Stereophonics on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Dom is a Stereophonics superfan!

James describes a huge growler on The Chris Moyles Show

James explains growlers on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles laughs at a young Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles found footage of a very young Toby Tarrant and it's gold

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters 2020

Text to win a drum skin signed by Foo Fighters

Morrissey and Cicely Courtenidge

Who is the voice at the beginning of The Queen Is Dead by The Smiths?

The Smiths

Muse in 2019

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Muse's Knights Of Cydonia?

Quizzes

Thom Yorke in Radiohead's Karma Police video

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Radiohead's Karma Police?

Quizzes

Third albums feature image with Kasabian, The Verve, Nirvana, London Calling, Blur and Radiohead

The best third albums

Features

Courteeners' Liam Fray at Isle of Wight Festival 2019

Courteeners share footage to mark one year since Heaton Park gig

Courteeners