"Can Dom put a quiche up his bottom?" is the best Pubcast question ever!

A fan wrote in to The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast last week and asked a question that no one was expecting!

Last week The Chris Moyles Show took part in their annual Pubcast for Global's Make Some Noise charity, but this time there was a bit of a twist.

With lockdown measures still in place and the pubs still closed, Chris and the team all took part in the chat straight from their own homes.

With no one policing their measures, and with the show going out live for the first time ever, it's fair to say things got lively VERY quickly.

But it wasn't just Chris and the team who got slightly out of hand, with listeners sending in their questions live on the show.

One particularly bizarre question from a listener saw Dom quizzed as to whether he could stick a quiche up his bottom!

Watch Chris and the team dissect it all in our video above!

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: