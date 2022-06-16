Can DIY Dom turn his hands to bush trimming?

By Radio X

Dominic Byrne faced yet another DIY challenge on The Chris Moyles Show. Did he succeed? Find out in our video.

Today on the Chris Moyles Show, Dom faced yet another DIY challenge.

This time around, Dom was tasked with trying to trim two ball bushes into two cube bushes in just one minute

Plus, there were two callers looking to win £3000 - one who thought Dom would achieve the challenge and the other who reckoned he'll fail miserably. Which caller is right?

Watch the video now and find out!

