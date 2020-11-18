Professor Brian Cox talks holograms and time travel on The Chris Moyles Show

The famous physicist spoke to Chris Moyles and the team about all things space and blew our tiny minds!

Professor Brian Cox appeared on The Chris Moyles Show today to talk about everything from his new arena show to black holes!

Soon enough Chris and the team started throwing out some of their most pondered questions, such as: Does a black hole just eventually swallow itself up? Or is time travel possible?

If that wasn't cosmic enough, things got even weirder when Cox started talking about humans potentially all being holograms!

