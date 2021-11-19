Andrew takes home cash in 20 seconds to £20k and heads to the pub!

By Radio X

A listener on The Chris Moyles Show called for their chance to win £20K in our music intro game.

This week saw the return of 20 seconds to £20k on The Chris Moyles Show and Friday's caller kicked off their weekend with a bang.

All fans of the show have to do is guess as many songs as they can in 20 seconds for the chance to win some big cash... but it's not as easy as it looks!

Andrew managed to take home a respectable £5k was absolutely chuffed by the result.

In fact, he wasted no time by heading down to the pub for a celebratory drink with his mates. We're guessing that drinks were on him!

Watch our video above to see how it all went down.

Our 20 seconds to £20k winner went straight to the pub. Picture: Radio X

