Andi Peters gives The Chris Moyles Show an eyeful on video call

By Radio X

Friend of The Chris Moyles Show Andi Peters is back and he gave Chris and the team an image they won't forget any time soon!

This week we had our friend of the show Andi Peters back on video call all the way from Thailand.

Unfortunately, when he dialled in to talk to Chris Moyles and the team, it's fair to say they all got a bit more than they bargained for.

Watch the massive gaff in our video above.

Andi Peters gave The Chris Moyles Show an eyeful this morning. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.