Chris Moyles is terrified and fuming over Andi Peters' cable car story

The daytime TV presenter popped on the show to share his experience of riding the transport system, and it hasn't made Moyles feel any better.

Chris Moyles is gearing up to tackle one of his biggest fears, and it's safe to say he's not looking forward to it.

The Radio X presenter has a HUGE fear of heights and is set to ride the Emirates Airline Cable Car in a bid to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise.

Moyles is really not looking forward to it, so his good friend Andi Peters rang into the show to share his experiences of riding the very same cable car just last month.

Unfortunately for Chris, the daytime TV host didn't have very good things to say about it... despite not being scared of heights himself at all.

Watch our video where Andi tells his harrowing story of being up in the cable car and Chris is left absolutely fuming because of it.

Ahead of Global's Make Some Noise Day, Chris and the team have released their hilarious 2019 Pubcast.

Previous years have seen some pretty big special guests join the team, and even witnessed the revelation of Toby and Pippa's budding romance, but this year has to be up there as one of the greatest so far, with Hollywood royalty Kiefer Sutherland joining them for a whiskey.

Kiefer Sutherland features on The Chris Moyles Show's 2019 Pubcast for Make Some Noise. Picture: Radio X

Last year saw Pippa face her ultimate fear by holding a tarantula.

Watch her in action here:

For more on Global's Make Some Noise, please visit the official website

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475)

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.