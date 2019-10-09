Chris Moyles gets advice on heights from Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones

The Aeronauts stars gave their sage advice to Chris Moyles ahead of his cable car challenge, and it's done little to console him.

Chris Moyles has received advice on how to manage his fear of heights from none other than Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

The Radio X presenter has a HUGE fear of heights and is set to ride the Emirates Airline Cable Car in a bid to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise this Thursday (10 October) and it's safe to say he's not looking forward to it.

Luckily for Chris, Dom interviewed the British actors ahead of the release of their forthcoming film The Aeronauts, which sees them scale dizzy heights in a hot air balloon.

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne with Chris Moyles inset. Picture: Radio X

The stars gave Chris some advice, which included sedation, not looking down and just going for it.

Watch them give him some useful tips for his

The Aeronauts is set for release on 8 November 2019.

