Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard - Postponement FAQs

Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Frequently asked questions regarding the event Radio X Presents with Biffy Clyro, January 2022.

GENERAL

1. What is the reason for postponing the event?

Biffy Clyro have announced that they will be postponing their acoustic shows set for later this month due to Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland and the ongoing situation in England.

2. Is the event being cancelled or postponed?

The event is being postponed.

3. What is the rescheduled date / when will we know the rescheduled date?

Details of the rescheduled Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard date will be announced on Radio X in due course.

4. Will it be the same venue?

The current plan is for the venue to remain the same, pending availability. If this is not possible, it would be an alternative London venue.



FOR TICKET PURCHASERS

1. Will my ticket be valid for the rescheduled date?

Yes.

2. Can I get a refund?

Yes, you can apply for a refund by contacting the ticket agent directly. Please see more information here: https://support.dice.fm/article/193-how-do-i-get-a-refund

3. Will all fees be included in the refund?

Yes.



FOR COMPETITION WINNERS

1. I won a ticket, will I still get my prize money?

Yes, you will still receive the prize money and we'll be in touch with you shortly. Your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date.

2. I won a ticket, will I still be able to go to the gig if it’s rescheduled? If not, can I go to the next Radio X Presents gig?

Yes, your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you are unable to make the rescheduled date then your ticket will be transferred to the next Radio X Presents event.