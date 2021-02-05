The Socially Distant Sports Bar

The Socially Distant Sports Bar. Picture: Global

Mike Bubbins, Elis James and Steff Garrero talk sports... and a whole lot more.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Mike Bubbins, Elis James and Steff Garrero have set up a bar to talk about Sports... But they get distracted and talk about Kimbo Slice, Cadfael and John Noakes.

Recent episodes see the trio discussing real stag nights, Bing and Occam's Razor, Bob Marley being Welsh and the demise of destructive Welsh rugby club culture 1975-2002.